Pulaski Park stabbing; Milwaukee man charged, 12-year-old boy injured

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The Brief A Milwaukee man is charged in a Pulaski Park stabbing that injured a 12-year-old boy and another teen. Witnesses told investigators the suspect ran toward a basketball court and stabbed the child in the back. The suspect was already out on bond in a separate case and now faces multiple felony charges.



A Milwaukee man is facing multiple charges after a stabbing at Pulaski Park left a child injured and another person hurt, according to a criminal complaint and prior police reports.

What we know:

The accused is 21-year-old Santos Perez-Calderon. He was charged with the following:

Substantial battery, use of a dangerous weapon

Physical abuse of a child (intentional causation of bodily harm), use of a dangerous weapon

Bail jumping (misdemeanor) – 2 counts

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The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Pulaski Park near 16th and Cleveland for a reported stabbing on April 22. Witnesses told authorities they were at a basketball court when Perez-Calderon ran down a hill holding a pocketknife and stabbed a child in the back.

The victim, identified as a 12-year-old boy, suffered a puncture wound near his spine and later reported numbness in his arms, according to the complaint.

Another teen who tried to intervene was also cut on the arm and hand, requiring stitches. The complaint states the suspect then began swinging the knife at others before being stopped.

Witnesses flagged down Milwaukee police officers, who located a man matching the description and took him into custody.

Investigators said he had a knife and a makeshift explosive, a stab wound to his leg and a fractured skull.

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According to the sheriff's office, the initial stabbing was "unprovoked." Deputies also learned that, earlier that day, Milwaukee police took an armed robbery report in which the suspect alleged three people held him at knifepoint, punched him and stole his sweatshirt near 15th and Lincoln.

The complaint also states Perez-Calderon was already out on bond in a separate case back in January 2026 and is accused of violating those conditions during the incident.

What's next:

His bond was set at $50,000. He is due back in court on May 27.

If convicted on all counts and given maximum consecutive sentences, Perez-Calderon could face up to 21 years in prison and $40,000 in fines.

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