Puerto Vallarta unrest; Kenosha travel agency advises caution, safety

A Kenosha travel agency is advising Wisconsin travelers to monitor conditions in Puerto Vallarta amid unrest. The State Department is urging Americans in Jalisco to shelter in place. Travelers departing for Cancun say they have little concern as other areas return to normal.



A Kenosha-based travel agency says Wisconsin travelers should closely monitor conditions in Puerto Vallarta as unrest continues in parts of western Mexico.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of State is urging Americans in the Puerto Vallarta area to shelter in place and reconsider travel to the state of Jalisco. Officials say other popular tourist destinations, including Playa del Carmen and Cancún, have returned to normal.

A burned-out truck is seen in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco state, Mexico, on February 23, 2026. Mexico has deployed 10,000 troops to quell clashes sparked by the killing of the country's most wanted drug lord, which have left dozens dead, officials said Expand

Tom Karnes of LaMacchia Travel says his team has been fielding calls from concerned travelers with trips planned to Puerto Vallarta, especially with spring break approaching.

"A lot of confusion. A lot of questions," said Tom Karnes, an agent with LaMacchia Travel Agency.

Karnes says many clients are currently at their resorts as some flights have been canceled.

"Everybody’s pretty much guaranteed out, but some of them now aren’t coming home until Saturday," said Karnes.

As he works to help travelers leave, others are worried about trips already planned.

"It’s day-by-day," he said. "They’re assessing the situation."

Local perspective:

Kristina and Ricky Johnson were headed out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Cancún on Monday morning with little concern.

"I did see some post that people were saying that everything is fine in that area and it’s really happening on the other side," said Kristina Johnson.

"I thought we would just go and have fun," said Ricky Johnson.

What you can do:

Karnes says unrest in one region should not necessarily deter travelers from visiting the entire country, but he advises a wait-and-see approach if conditions change.

"They’re not trying to push tourists to come in if it’s not safe," said Karnes.

He recommends working with a travel agent if you are headed to Puerto Vallarta soon and says many resorts are offering refunds or credits if the situation remains unstable. He also suggests reviewing travel insurance policies, noting that coverage can vary.

