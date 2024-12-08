Expand / Collapse search

SUV falls through Puckaway Lake ice, driver escapes: video

By
Published  December 8, 2024 5:58pm CST
Winter Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SUV falls through lake ice

Video from Green Lake County shows a man climbing out of an SUV that fell through thin ice on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Courtesy: Andy Duernberger)

The Brief

    • Video from Green Lake County shows a man climbing out of an SUV that fell through the ice.
    • It happened on Puckaway Lake, where the ice was estimated to be only a few inches thick.
    • The Wisconsin DNR reminds the public that no ice is safe ice.

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. - Video from Green Lake County shows a man climbing out of an SUV that fell through thin ice on Saturday, Dec. 7.

It happened on Puckaway Lake around 3 p.m. Witnesses told FOX6 News the man drove the SUV onto the ice, where it sat all day – it broke through as he tried to leave. It was pulled out on Sunday.

The lake ice was estimated to be only a few inches thick. As the surface refreezes in the coming weeks, it could create a hazard for anyone else who goes out on the lake due to differing thickness at that location.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds the public this time of year that no ice is safe ice. The DNR does not monitor ice conditions, but they are monitored locally. Local fishing clubs, outfitters and bait shops are the best sources for local, current ice conditions.

The Source

  • Video in this story is from Andy Duernberger. Information is from FOX6 News interviews and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.