Teen takeover gatherings across Milwaukee; city leaders talk safety

The Brief Leaders will be discussing a number of safety updates in Milwaukee on Friday, including how to handle teen takeovers. Police say recent teen takeovers led to arrests at Bayshore Mall and Moody Park. Public Safety and Health Committee is expecting to hear from Glendale police on Friday.



City leaders on Friday, April 10, will meet to discuss a number of safety updates in Milwaukee – including how police plan to tackle "teen takeovers."

Teen takeovers

The backstory:

Recently, large gatherings organized by teens and promoted on social media led to arrests at Bayshore and Moody Park.

Glendale police said at least 13 people were arrested Sunday, March 29, after Bayshore was overrun. Police also arrested a teen at Moody Park after gunshots were fired during a gathering.

Officers respond to so-called "teen takeover" at Bayshore on March 29 (Courtesy: GPD)

Friday's meeting

What we know:

The Public Safety and Health Committee is expecting to hear from Glendale police on Friday about their response to "teen takeovers.

Also on the agenda Friday morning, is a discussion to address violence on Water Street. It comes after a shooting happened near Water and Knapp on March 22. The shooting left one person dead and two others injured.

Related article

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Public Safety and Health Committee is also requesting MPD's plan for the Entertainment District for spring and summer.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Related article