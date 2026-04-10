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Teen takeover gatherings across Milwaukee; city leaders talk safety

By and
Published  April 10, 2026 5:42am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee teen takeovers; city leaders talk safety

Milwaukee teen takeovers; city leaders talk safety

Leaders will be discussing a number of safety updates in Milwaukee on Friday, including how to handle teen takeovers.

The Brief

    • Leaders will be discussing a number of safety updates in Milwaukee on Friday, including how to handle teen takeovers.
    • Police say recent teen takeovers led to arrests at Bayshore Mall and Moody Park.
    • Public Safety and Health Committee is expecting to hear from Glendale police on Friday.

MILWAUKEE - City leaders on Friday, April 10, will meet to discuss a number of safety updates in Milwaukee – including how police plan to tackle "teen takeovers." 

Teen takeovers

The backstory:

Recently, large gatherings organized by teens and promoted on social media led to arrests at Bayshore and Moody Park. 

Glendale police said at least 13 people were arrested Sunday, March 29, after Bayshore was overrun. Police also arrested a teen at Moody Park after gunshots were fired during a gathering.

Officers respond to so-called "teen takeover" at Bayshore on March 29 (Courtesy: GPD)

Friday's meeting

What we know:

The Public Safety and Health Committee is expecting to hear from Glendale police on Friday about their response to "teen takeovers. 

Also on the agenda Friday morning, is a discussion to address violence on Water Street. It comes after a shooting happened near Water and Knapp on March 22. The shooting left one person dead and two others injured.

Related

Teen takeover chaos; Milwaukee police monitor gatherings
article

Teen takeover chaos; Milwaukee police monitor gatherings

Police monitored potential teen takeovers across Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 31, after prior arrests at Bayshore and Moody Park, with increased security at 3rd St. Market Hall.

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The Public Safety and Health Committee is also requesting MPD's plan for the Entertainment District for spring and summer. 

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. 

Related

13 arrested at Bayshore; Glendale police cite disorderly conduct
article

13 arrested at Bayshore; Glendale police cite disorderly conduct

Glendale police say 13 people were arrested Sunday evening, March 29, at Bayshore after an unauthorized gathering, as management increased security and plans to continue its parental guidance policy.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, and the City of Milwaukee. 

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