Project Clean & Green: Free bulky item pickup starts April 12 in MKE

article

Free bulky item collection for Milwaukee residents starts Monday, April 12 -- the beginning of the annual "Project Clean & Green" initiative.

The program runs through May 21, with a different collection zone each week.

If you live in a household with one to four units and receive Milwaukee garbage collection service, you are eligible for the program.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Crews will collect up to six cubic yards per dwelling unit of unwanted furniture, mattresses, household items and garden/yard debris in paper yard waste bags. A cubic yard is similar to the size of a recliner.

Advertisement

All you have to do is place your unwanted items at your garbage collection point (the curb or alley line) by 7 a.m. on your regular garbage day. In most cases, everything will be picked up on garbage collection day, but officials say you should allow through the following business day for all items to be collected.

Project Clean & Green

City officials noted in a press release this is the only time of year collection of general yard waste is offered. Bulk brush collection service, up to two cubic yards, began April 1 and runs through November.

The following items are not accepted for collection: appliances, tires, TVs and other electronics (such as computers, printers, scanners, tablets, etc.), construction debris, paint and

paint thinner, motor oil and other hazardous waste.