Programs at JCC Rainbow Day Camp canceled Monday after positive coronavirus case

FREDONIA, Wis. -- A letter went out to Jewish Community Center members Sunday night, July 5 stating that the youth summer programs at the JCC Rainbow Day Camp would be canceled Monday, July 6 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.



"Yes, we can confirm that programs at the Albert and Ann Deshur JCC Rainbow Day Camp have been canceled for the day," said Chad J. Tessmer Chief Marketing Officer of the Harry and Rose Samson JCC.



There was only one positive case and it was a non-counselor staff member, Tessmer said.



No word on when programs will resume.