Princess Cruises' biggest ship ever to make debut in 2024 with Caribbean sailings: 'Most elevated experience'

The largest ship that Princess Cruises has ever had built – the 1,133-foot Sun Princess – will make its debut in the U.S. in October 2024, and it’s set to make inaugural voyages from Port Everglades to various destinations in the Caribbean.

Princess Cruises announced the cruise line’s record ship will make seven- and 14-day trips from the Florida port, which is based in Fort Lauderdale, to different vacation hotspots in the Eastern and Western Caribbean , according to a press release issued on Monday, April 17.

"We are thrilled about the expansion of the Princess fleet and know that homeporting Sun Princess in Ft. Lauderdale offers a convenient option for guests to explore the most elevated experience ever from the Love Boat," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, in a statement.

"The warmth, pristine beauty, and crystal-clear waters found throughout the Caribbean form an idyllic backdrop for our iconic new ship and create the perfect setting for Princess guests to enjoy the stunning views and playful adventure that are magnified on this beautiful, iconic new ship," he continued.

Bookings are currently being accepted for five different Caribbean cruise itineraries.

The Sun Princess’ first sailing, slated for Oct. 14, 2024, is the only cruise itinerary to be shorter than the rest.

Cruise passengers who book this trip will get a five-day Caribbean getaway that stops at two ports – the Amber Cove Cruise Port in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and the Grand Turk Cruise Port in Cockburn Town, Turks and Caicos Islands.

The four other sailing itineraries will run from October to March on alternating weeks.

7-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries on the Sun Princess

Princess Cruises has two Eastern Caribbean itineraries available for the Sun Princess.

The Eastern Caribbean getaway option is a seven-day voyage that goes to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and makes stops at San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the cruise line’s private island resort , Princess Cays, located in Bannerman Town, Bahamas.

Departure dates

Oct. 19, 2024

Nov. 16, 2024

Dec. 28, 2024

Feb. 1, 2025

Feb. 22, 2025

The other Eastern Caribbean itinerary option is a seven-day cruise to the Bahamas with stops at the Amber Cove Cruise Port, Grand Turk Cruise Port and Princess Cays.

Departure dates

Nov. 2, 2024

Nov. 30, 2024

Dec. 14, 2024

Jan. 11, 2025

Feb. 8, 2025

March 8, 2025

7-day Western Caribbean itinerary on the Sun Princess

Princess Cruises has a single Western Caribbean itinerary available for the Sun Princess that explores Mexico and popular destinations in two different Central American countries.

The seven-day cruise stops in Cozumel, Mexico; Belize City, Belize; and Roatán, Honduras .

Departure dates

Oct. 26, 2024

Nov. 9, 2024

Nov. 23, 2024

Dec. 7, 2024

Dec. 21, 2024

Jan. 4, 2025

Jan. 18, 2025

Jan. 25, 2025

Feb. 15, 2025

March 1, 2025

March 15, 2025

14-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itinerary on the Sun Princess

Princess Cruises’ 14-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itinerary for the Sun Princess stops at seven ports of call.

The first half of the trip stops at destinations in the Eastern Caribbean, including Princess Cays, Amber Cove and Grand Turk, before the ship returns to Fort Lauderdale.

The second half of the cruise, which sails to the Western Caribbean, stops at Roatan, Belize City and Cozumel.

Departure dates

Oct. 26, 2024

Nov. 2, 2024

Nov. 23, 2024

Nov. 30, 2024

Dec. 7, 2024

Dec. 14, 2024

Jan. 4, 2025

Jan. 11, 2025

Feb. 8, 2025

March 1, 2025

March 8, 2025

The Sun Princess is currently under construction at Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

