Prince McCree homicide: Erik Mendoza pleads guilty to 5 of 6 charges

article

The Brief Erik Mendoza pleaded guilty on Monday, Feb. 16, to five charges related to the 2023 death of 5-year-old Prince McCree, following a plea deal. Prosecutors state that in October 2023, Mendoza and co-defendant David Pietura brutally beat and choked the boy in a basement before disposing of his body in a garbage bag. Mendoza is now scheduled for his sentencing hearing on June 5.



Erik Mendoza, the last of two people accused in the death of 5-year-old Prince McCree in October 2023, entered a plea of guilty on Monday, Feb. 16.

Mendoza had previously faced six charges. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to five of those charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. A sixth charge, physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death, was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

In July 2024, then-27-year-old David Pietura was sentenced to life in prison for McCree's death. He pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

Mendoza is scheduled to be sentenced on June. 5.

Case details

What we know:

McCree had been last seen near 54th and Meinecke and reported missing Oct. 25, 2023. His body was found around 9 a.m. the next morning near Hawley and Vliet – roughly a mile from where he was last seen.

Prosecutors said Pietura lived in the basement of the home where McCree and his family lived. On Oct. 25, prosecutors said McCree's mom let him go play video games in the basement. When she got up later, she could not find him and called the police.

Scene where Prince McCree's body was found in a dumpster

While searching the home, a police K-9 smelled decomposition on some sweatshirts, prosecutors said. A detective also noticed blood. A criminal complaint said Pietura initially denied any involvement.

Prosecutors said Pietura told police he walked in on Erik Mendoza choking and beating McCree. Mendoza told police he was playing with McCree and got rough, according to the complaint, allegedly choking the 5-year-old and hitting him with a golf club multiple times. The criminal complaint details other gruesome abuse the boy endured before his death.

David Pietura

When police interviewed Pietura, he said he was playing video games and then went on a walk with Mendoza. Pietura said they walked to a park and got back around 2 p.m. Prosecutors said GPS from Pietura's cellphone contradicts that information, and police arrested Pietura for obstruction at that point.

Surveillance footage from the day McCree was last seen alive also shows Pietura and Mendoza walking in an alley near Cherry Street around 2 p.m. They are seen carrying a white garbage bag, according to court filings. The next day, around 7:45 a.m. in an interview with police, Pietura admitted where McCree's body was. An hour later, McCree's body was found.

Erik Mendoza

Prosecutors said both Pietura and Mendoza took part in the crime.

