PrideFest returns to Maier Festival Park June 1-3

PrideFest will return to Henry Maier Festival Park to kick off Milwaukee’s festival season June 1-3.

The June festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned with record-breaking attendance numbers in June 2022. This year marks the 35th edition of Pridefest.

"I can’t believe we’re already announcing our 2023 dates! It seems like yesterday our city was celebrating our return to Henry Maier festival park last June," said Wes Shaver, President, Milwaukee Pride, Inc. "Coming off the heels of a successful 2022 festival, where it felt like everyone was cheering us on, I couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store for this year’s event. The lasting energy coming off 2022’s event pushed myself and our entire team to get working early- we’ve already inked our headlining entertainment! (but no spoilers at this time)" he added.

According to a press release, PrideFest’s footprint and layout will be like the 2022 festival; expanding the revamped and re-imagined footprint of the festival grounds that now includes five new stages, food vendor buildings, an expanded Health & Wellness area, children’s & family programing and more. The festival will use the north part of the park spanning from the Midgate all the way north, offering new experiences for the festival guest. As always, PrideFest will include a dedicated fireworks display over Lake Michigan.