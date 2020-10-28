President Trump returning to Wisconsin for 3rd time in a week
GREEN BAY, Wis. - President Donald Trump planned to hold a rally in Green Bay on Friday, marking his third stop to the battleground state of Wisconsin in a week, his campaign announced Wednesday.
Democrat Joe Biden is also scheduled to campaign in Wisconsin on Friday, but he has not said where.
Vice President Mike Pence plans to hold a rally in central Wisconsin on Wednesday. Trump held a rally in the La Crosse area on Tuesday and was in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Saturday.
The visits come in the final days of the campaign in a state that Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. They also come amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, which broke records for new positive cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Tuesday.
On Wednesday just hours before the Pence visit, the No. 9 Wisconsin football team has canceled its game at Nebraska on Saturday and paused all team activities for at least seven days after a dozen people within the program including coach Paul Chryst tested positive for COVID-19.
State epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard said Tuesday that the virus’ trajectory in Wisconsin “a nightmare scenario" that will get worse in the coming weeks and months before it gets better
