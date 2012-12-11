President George H.W. Bush remains in hospital

(CNN) -- Former President George H.W. Bush remains in a Houston hospital in stable condition, a hospital spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The 41st president has been in Methodist Hospital since November 23. He was being treated for bronchitis, his office said in a November statement.

Stefanie Asin, director of media resources at Methodist Hospital, said Tuesday that no discharge date for Bush had been set.

Bush, 88, is the oldest living former president and a World War II veteran.