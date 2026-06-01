President Trump to visit Chippewa County Friday, tout farmer support

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The Brief President Donald Trump will visit Chippewa County on Friday for his first Wisconsin visit of his second term. He will highlight his support for Wisconsin farmers, including lower input costs and new trade markets. White House officials said the Working Families Tax Cuts delivered crop insurance savings and farm safety net funding in Wisconsin.



President Donald Trump will visit Chippewa County on Friday, June 5, to tout his support for farmers, marking his first visit to Wisconsin of his second term.

What we know:

The White House said Trump will discuss efforts to lower input costs and open new trade markets. He is also expected to highlight Rural Opportunity Zones, a Trump-backed tax policy offering tax breaks for investments in rural communities.

What they're saying:

"Wisconsin families put their faith in President Trump in 2024, and he has spent every single day since taking office fighting and delivering for them," said Liz Huston, a spokesperson.

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White House officials said Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts delivered several victories for Wisconsin farmers, including crop insurance savings, farm safety net funding and tax savings for rural Wisconsinites.

The other side:

In response to Trump's upcoming visit, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Devin Remiker shared the following statement:



"Tom Tiffany and Derrick Van Orden would be fools to stand with Trump as he visits Wisconsin, especially with the cost of living rising almost as fast as Trump’s disapproval from outraged voters. Will Tom Tiffany and Derrick Van Orden show up and stand by the cost crisis they helped to create, or will Tiffany betray Trump after begging for his endorsement earlier this year?"

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