President Biden visiting Baltimore to survey deadly Key Bridge collapse damage

President Joe Biden will get a firsthand look Friday at the devastation left behind after Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed last month.

Biden is expected to make the trip to Baltimore this afternoon where he will first assess the magnitude of the disaster during an aerial tour of the collapse site with Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and leaders from the United States Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The president is also expected to meet with the families of the six workers who died when the bridge collapsed. The construction crew - all immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador – were filling potholes on the bridge when it fell during the early morning hours of March 26. The structure buckled and gave way after it was struck by the cargo ship Dali which had lost power just after leaving the port on its way to Sri Lanka.

Two of the workers were rescued, but the bodies of only two of the six who died have been recovered. The construction company, Brawner Builders, has met with the families and has launched a GoFundMe page for donations.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ The twisted remains of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge following its collapse after being struck by a massive container ship during the early morning hours of March 26. (FOX 5 DC)

Efforts to clear away the twisted remains of the collapsed bridge, which is blocking the Port of Baltimore’s main shipping channel, began shortly after the span fell into the Patapsco River. Cranes, ships and diving crews have been working all week through relentless rain to clear debris from the water.

On Thursday, officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they expect to be able to restore navigation in and out of the port by the end of this month. Two temporary channels were opened earlier this week allowing a limited amount of marine traffic to bypass wreckage of the bridge.

The collapse of Baltimore’s Key Bridge is diverting shipping and trucking around one of the busiest ports on America’s East Coast, causing major economic and travel disruptions to the region.

The port is the busiest in the U.S. for car shipments, handling more than 750,000 vehicles in 2023, according to data from the Maryland Port Administration. As much as $200 million in cargo typically moves through the port daily. The waterway is a major route for shipping containers and cruise liners and is the deepest harbor in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay.

The four-lane bridge became the final link to Interstate 695, Baltimore’s beltway, when it was completed in 1977. It is a critical link for trucking and motor vehicles connecting Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York to the nation’s capital. It carried nearly 30,000 vehicles a day.

Within hours of the collapse, Biden said that "the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge, and I expect the Congress to support my effort." The Federal Highway Administration has provided $60 million in emergency relief funds to get started.

