Present Music’s first program of the 2023-’24 season Oct. 29 features "The City Without Jews (Die Stadt ohne Juden)," a 1924 Austrian silent film by Hans Karl Breslauer that presages the events of the Holocaust, with a new score from Austrian composer Olga Neuwirth.

The score will be performed live by the Present Music ensemble, conducted by Yaniv Dinur, as the film screens.