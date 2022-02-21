Preparations ahead of potential ice storm

The weather advisory in effect has the potential of knocking out power and causing tree damage. In Washington County, drivers are asked to avoid non-essential travel throughout this advisory.

A lot was done this morning to pre-treat roads ahead of the storm.

The big concern for local DPW operations is the potential for ice accumulation and the hazardous conditions it can create.

In West Bend, customers are stocking up.





"We’ve been delivering lots of pallets of salt this morning. Customers have been coming in buying salt, ice choppers and scrapers," said Todd Tennies, Ace Hardware owner.



All in preparation for the potential ice storm ahead.



"You don’t know what Mother Nature is going to deliver us," he said.



A winter weather advisory in effect will stretch into Tuesday evening. This system carries freezing rain, sleet and some snow it also carries ice accumulations of up to one-quarter inch. This means power outages and tree damages are also a possibility.



"We’re preparing for freezing rain, we’re applying salt brine to all of our main roads," said Doug Neumann, West Bend DPW director.





The West Bend Department of Public Works is asking people to stay home if possible.



"If they do not have to travel with this advisory please don’t," said Neumann.



Due to ice predictions, DPW in Milwaukee has increased forestry staff for tree emergencies.



"Hopefully this storm doesn’t produce what it did in 1976," said Tennies.

Todd Tennies



Tennies recalls the damages of a historic ice storm in West Bend.



"Everybody was losing electricity; trees were falling on power lines," he said.



This is why he says it is best to be ready for whatever lies ahead.



"Be prepared now, I would tell you to go to your local stores, and get some sidewalk salt, get some batteries and flashlights," said Tennies.



As always drivers are asked to give plows plenty of room so they can do their job safely.

