Pregnant Milwaukee woman killed; suspect appears in court on arson charges

The Brief A 21-year-old man, Cameron Washington, is charged with arson and reckless endangerment in connection with a deadly Milwaukee house fire. Investigators say the 22-year-old victim was pregnant and showed signs of injuries when she was found inside the burning bedroom. Prosecutors say homicide charges are pending the medical examiner’s findings.



New details are emerging in the death of a pregnant woman found dead after a house fire investigators say was intentionally set, as the man charged in the case appeared in court.

What we know:

21-year-old Cameron Washington appeared Sunday, Jan. 11, at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, where prosecutors outlined allegations tying him to the death of 22-year-old Gladys Johnson-Ball.

Cameron Washington

Washington faces six felony charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and arson, all connected to the fire that broke out the night of Jan. 5.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson-Ball was the mother of Washington’s 3-year-old daughter and was pregnant with another child at the time of her death. Investigators say Washington lived with Johnson-Ball and her family at a home near 26th and Locust.

Police were called to the home for reports of a person with a weapon. When officers arrived, they reported seeing flames on the second floor of the house. While clearing the home, officers found Johnson-Ball unconscious in a bedroom that was on fire.

Related article

She was taken outside and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators noted Johnson-Ball had bruises across her body and blood coming from her nose and mouth, according to the complaint.

Cameron Washington

The complaint says Johnson-Ball’s mother told police Washington and her daughter had been inside the bedroom together all day and that family members had been unable to reach her. She told investigators Washington would not allow anyone inside the room and pointed a gun at family members.

What they're saying:

"He was blocking the door like, ‘No you not getting in here,’ then I turned around and that’s when he pointed the gun at my daughter Kayla," said Michelle Johnson, the victim’s mother.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Family members told investigators the fire started moments later in the bedroom and Washington ran away from the house. He was later arrested, and police say a lighter was found in his pocket.

"Ultimately, this is extremely dangerous and deliberate behavior," said Assistant District Attorney Anthony Moore.

Dig deeper:

In court, Washington’s bond was set at $100,000. Prosecutors said he could face more than 50 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Court Commissioner Maria Dorsey noted Washington has not yet been charged with homicide because the medical examiner’s report was not completed when charges were filed.

What's next:

Washington’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 20.