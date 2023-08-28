Powered paraglider crash in Taycheedah cornfield

article

A powered paraglider pilot is recovering from significant injuries after crashing his aircraft in a Taycheedah cornfield on Monday evening, Aug. 28.

Officials say around 5:45 p.m. Monday, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call from a man indicating he had crashed his paraglider into a cornfield near Highway 151 and County Road K in the town of Taycheedah. The man reported he believed that both of his legs were broken.

Deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office along with Mt. Calvary Ambulance, Mt. Calvary Fire Department/First Responders, Calumet Fire Department/First Responders, City of Fond du Lac Paramedics and City of Fond du Lac Police Department with their unmanned aerial drone all responded to the area and began to search for the man.

Paraglider crash in Taycheedah cornfield

Shortly before 6 p.m., deputies located the man utilizing GPS technology. A resident nearby utilized his farm tractor to knock down the stalks of corn, giving first responders a path to safely transport the man out of the cornfield.

A medical helicopter flew the man to Thedacare Hospital in Neenah.

The 34-year-old Fond du Lac man was wearing a helmet during the crash. Witnesses reported to have observed the man losing altitude over the cornfield after hearing engine sputtering. County Highway K between Highway 151 and the Peebles Trail was closed for approximately 30 minutes while Thedastar medical helicopter was on scene.

Engine failure does appear to be a factor in the crash, officials said.