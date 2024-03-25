Powerball winners in Fond du Lac and Greenwood, Wisconsin

article

While the Powerball jackpot is swelling, two winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased from Wisconsin retailers for the Saturday, March 23, 2024, drawing.

The $50,000 winning tickets were sold at Kwik Trip on S. Main Street in Greenwood and at Metro Quick Mart on S. Main Street in Fond du Lac. Both tickets matched four of five numbers (6-23-25-34-51) plus the Powerball (3).

The estimated $800 million Powerball jackpot has been climbing since the beginning of the year. The jackpot was last hit on New Year's Day in Michigan by a ticket that won an $842.4 million jackpot.

2 huge prizes available

The Powerball jackpot is not the only colossal lotto prize in play this week. The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday drawing is $1.1 billion. It is the first time Powerball and Mega Millions simultaneously have advertised jackpots at $800 million or above.

Between Powerball and Mega Millions, the advertised jackpots are a combined $1.9 billion. The combined advertised jackpots have only been higher two times before:

$2,220,000,000$1.6 billion – Mega Millions advertised jackpot – 10/23/2018$620 million – Powerball advertised jackpot – 10/24/2018 $1.6 billion – Mega Millions advertised jackpot – 10/23/2018$620 million – Powerball advertised jackpot – 10/24/2018 $2,054,000,000$1.9 billion – Powerball advertised jackpot – 11/7/2022$154 million – Mega Millions advertised jackpot – 11/8/2022 $1.9 billion – Powerball advertised jackpot – 11/7/2022$154 million – Mega Millions advertised jackpot – 11/8/2022

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 and the odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1:302,575,350.

To check if your ticket is a winner, players can go to wilottery.com or use the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.