Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely

We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23.

As of 8:00 a.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 459 customers.

Report outages

If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We Energies officials say you should stay 25 feet away from them and report any downed wire to We Energies or law enforcement immediately.

As for any outage, the best thing you can do is contact We Energies at 800-662-4797 to report your outage. You can also report an outage via the We Energies app:

We Energies will then send you updates as your outage is resolved.

Emergency kit

Now is a good time to assemble an emergency kit. We Energies advises having flashlights with batteries, blankets, bottle water and a portable charger to use for your phone in case you lose power. The utility provider has additional resources on its website: