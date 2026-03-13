Poultry shows, exhibitions suspended due to bird flu in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - To help prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI, commonly referred to as bird flu), all poultry shows, exhibitions, swap meets, and movement of poultry in southern Wisconsin have been suspended.
Counties affected
What we know:
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has suspended the events in the following counties:
- Columbia
- Crawford
- Dane
- Dodge
- Grant
- Green
- Iowa
- Jefferson
- Kenosha
- Lafayette
- Milwaukee
- Ozaukee
- Racine
- Richland
- Rock
- Sauk
- Vernon
- Walworth
- Washington
- Waukesha
The events will remain suspended through May 10, 2026, as DATCP closely monitors cases of bird flu nationally and wild bird migration.
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The suspension may be extended or expanded to include more counties if more bird flu cases are identified. The full order, including a map of affected counties, can be accessed on DATCP’s HPAI in poultry website.
Preventing the spread
Big picture view:
Poultry owners and those working with poultry are strongly encouraged to continue practicing strict biosecurity to protect their flocks.
When possible, poultry owners are asked to keep their flocks indoors to prevent contact with wild birds.
Signs of bird flu include:
- Sudden death without clinical signs
- Lack of energy or appetite
- Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
- Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
- Difficulty breathing
- Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
- Stumbling or falling down
- Diarrhea
To report an increase in deaths or signs of illness among domestic birds, follow the instructions on DATCP’s Reporting Animal Disease webpage.
The Source: The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) sent FOX6 a news release.