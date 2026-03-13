Poultry shows, exhibitions suspended due to bird flu in southern Wisconsin

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The Brief To prevent the spread of bird flu in Wisconsin, DATCP has suspended all poultry shows, exhibitions, and swap meets in 20 southern counties. The suspension is in effect until May 10. The suspension may be extended and/or expanded if more bird flu cases are identified.



To help prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI, commonly referred to as bird flu), all poultry shows, exhibitions, swap meets, and movement of poultry in southern Wisconsin have been suspended.

Counties affected

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has suspended the events in the following counties:

Columbia

Crawford

Dane

Dodge

Grant

Green

Iowa

Jefferson

Kenosha

Lafayette

Milwaukee

Ozaukee

Racine

Richland

Rock

Sauk

Vernon

Walworth

Washington

Waukesha

The events will remain suspended through May 10, 2026, as DATCP closely monitors cases of bird flu nationally and wild bird migration.

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Related article

The suspension may be extended or expanded to include more counties if more bird flu cases are identified. The full order, including a map of affected counties, can be accessed on DATCP’s HPAI in poultry website.

Preventing the spread

Big picture view:

Poultry owners and those working with poultry are strongly encouraged to continue practicing strict biosecurity to protect their flocks.

When possible, poultry owners are asked to keep their flocks indoors to prevent contact with wild birds.

Signs of bird flu include:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

To report an increase in deaths or signs of illness among domestic birds, follow the instructions on DATCP’s Reporting Animal Disease webpage.