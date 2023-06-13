Possible abduction in Milwaukee, woman forced into vehicle

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a possible abduction that occurred on Monday, June 12 near 64th Street and Silver Spring Drive. It happened shortly before 6 p.m.

Police say the suspect was observed forcing the victim in a vehicle.

The victim is described as an African American female, 20-30 years-old, 5’06". She was wearing an olive-green shirt, olive green pants and an unknown colored scarf or hijab in her hair.

The suspect is described as an African American male wearing a black ski mask, black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray newer SUV.

At this time, police not located the victim or are aware of a missing person that fits the victim's description.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.