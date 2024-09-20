Port Washington water main break floods construction site

The Brief A water main broke at Port Washington's Water Treatment Plant on Friday afternoon. It happened amid an excavation project at the plant, but the main was not hit by a contractor.



A water main break created a big mess at Port Washington's Water Treatment Plant on Friday afternoon.

During excavation for the construction of an addition to the water treatment plant, a 16-inch water transmission main was blown off. The city said a thrust block that was holding it in place failed due to soil disturbance – it was not hit by the contractor.

FOX6 viewer video showed the water spewing and flooding around the construction site. The city said it took about 30 minutes to stop the flow of water, but repairs took several hours.

The water system is holding normal pressure again, and the water utility is keeping up with demand. Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the water treatment plant at 262- 284-2172.