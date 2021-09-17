Port Washington teen dies after bicycle accident, principal says

A 15-year-old Port Washington girl has died from injuries she suffered after an accident she had while riding her bicycle last Sunday, Sept. 12, the principal at Port Washington High School said on Friday.

Police said the girl was riding her bike on the sidewalk along Grand Avenue and, mid-block, left the sidewalk. She was then hit by a vehicle headed westbound. People at the scene helped until emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

A letter from Port Washington High School Principal Thad Gabrielse to staff, students, and parents on Friday, Sept. 17 identified the teen as Gracie Hicks, a sophomore. The principal's letter says Hicks passed away – and goes on to say the following:

"If students would like to make a donation to help support the family a card will be located in the main office on Monday that you can sign and a jar for your donation. Likewise, for any staff member that would like to financially support the family, a separate card and jar will also be located in the main office.

"Gracie, having transferred to us just last year, may not have been with us long, but in this short period of time had built some great relationships with some of you. She was a kind and caring person that in her final act of life donated her organs so that others can survive. In death, Gracie reminds us that our lives are about giving to others and not about focusing on oneself.

"Gracie's family also wants all of you to know how thankful they are for all of your support. They have received a ton of student and staff support and are very grateful.

"Whether you have built a relationship with Gracie or not and are struggling to process your emotions, we are here for you. Please check in with your counselor if you need our support."