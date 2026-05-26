Port Washington peregrine falcon chicks named after FOX6 anchors
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - The newly hatched peregrine falcons at the Port Washington Generating Station are ready for their naming and identification banding.
Chicks to receive names
What we know:
The Port Washington falcon chicks will be named "Gino Falcone," "Ted Perrygrine," and "Flown Mercure" in honor of Milwaukee media personalities Gino Salomone, Ted Perry, and John Mercure.
In a first for the program, peregrine falcon manager Greg Septon will equip each bird with a tiny transmitter to track their real-time locations after they leave the nest.
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About location transmitters
Dig deeper:
We Energies plans to equip every peregrine falcon chick hatched at its power plants this year with a BlūMorpho tracking tag.
Light enough to fit on a butterfly, these tags utilize mobile smartphone networks to track the chicks' locations after they leave the nest.
The tracking devices will grant experts like Septon a rare look into the birds' early lives, providing data on where young falcons venture during their first year before finally settling down to build nests and raise families.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by We Energies.