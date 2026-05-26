Port Washington peregrine falcon chicks named after FOX6 anchors

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The Brief The Port Washington peregrine falcon chicks to receive names, identification bands and new tracking technology. Two of the chicks will be named "Gino Falcone" in honor of Gino Salomone, "Ted Perrygrine" in honor of Ted Perry. We Energies will outfit all of this year's power plant falcon chicks with BlūMorpho tags.



The newly hatched peregrine falcons at the Port Washington Generating Station are ready for their naming and identification banding.

Chicks to receive names

What we know:

The Port Washington falcon chicks will be named "Gino Falcone," "Ted Perrygrine," and "Flown Mercure" in honor of Milwaukee media personalities Gino Salomone, Ted Perry, and John Mercure.

In a first for the program, peregrine falcon manager Greg Septon will equip each bird with a tiny transmitter to track their real-time locations after they leave the nest.

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About location transmitters

Dig deeper:

We Energies plans to equip every peregrine falcon chick hatched at its power plants this year with a BlūMorpho tracking tag.

Light enough to fit on a butterfly, these tags utilize mobile smartphone networks to track the chicks' locations after they leave the nest.

The tracking devices will grant experts like Septon a rare look into the birds' early lives, providing data on where young falcons venture during their first year before finally settling down to build nests and raise families.

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