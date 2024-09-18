Port Washington north breakwater lighthouse repairs; $2.2M grant awarded

article

The Brief Port Washington was granted $2.2 million to preserve the historic north breakwater lighthouse. The state provided the grant, which will help offset the $2.8 million cost of the project. The preservation work is expected to be complete in summer 2025.



Port Washington officials announced on Tuesday, Sept. 17 the city has been awarded a $2,231,900 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) for the preservation of the historic north breakwater lighthouse. The total project cost is estimated at $2,814,875.

A news release says the lighthouse was originally constructed in 1935. It has guided commercial ships and pleasure craft and has served as a destination for thousands of tourists, fishermen, and sightseers annually for nearly 90 years. It is entered on the National and State Register of Historic Places.

The lighthouse was acquired by Port Washington in 2018 from the U.S. Coast Guard after being divested by the federal government. The lighthouse is located at the end of the half-mile federal breakwater which has been repaired and improved since 2014 utilizing state, federal, and local funding.

The preservation work will be completed in summer 2025.