Port Washington crash into Harborview Hotel; driver cited

A Port Washington man was cited for failing to control his vehicle after crashing into The Harborview Hotel early Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The wreck happened shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday – and Port Washington Police and Fire units responded to the scene.

Officers determined a 39-year-old Port Washington man was southbound on State Highway 32/N. Franklin Street when he failed to negotiate a turn onto E. Grand Avenue and continued straight, striking a brick wall of the building and coming to a stop. The crash caused significant damage to both the car and the building.

Officials said there were no injuries – and alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

Credit: Port Washington Fire/Rescue

The car was towed from the scene and the building checked by the building inspector.

The driver was cited for fail to control his vehicle and non-registration.