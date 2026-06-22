Police seek missing Milwaukee girl, last seen near 39th and Lisbon

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl, Kaniyjah Glass. She was last seen on Sunday, June 14, near 39th and Lisbon. Anyone with any info is asked to contact Milwaukee police.



Police need your help in finding a missing Milwaukee girl, Kaniyjah Glass.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Kaniyjah Glass is a 15-year-old girl, Black, with a height of 5' 05" and a weight of 140 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of 39th and Lisbon on Sunday, June 14 at about noon.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Kaniyjah’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232.