Police seek missing Milwaukee girl, last seen near 39th and Lisbon
MILWAUKEE - Police need your help in finding a missing Milwaukee girl, Kaniyjah Glass.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Kaniyjah Glass is a 15-year-old girl, Black, with a height of 5' 05" and a weight of 140 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen in the area of 39th and Lisbon on Sunday, June 14 at about noon.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Kaniyjah’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. Family of the missing person sent FOX6 the photos.