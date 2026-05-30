Police seek missing Menomonee Falls teen, left home early Saturday

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The Brief Menomonee Falls police are looking for a missing teen girl, Yara Bensalah. She left her home at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, and got into an unknown make/model silver/grey SUV. If you see Yara, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department.



Menomonee Falls police need your help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl, Yara Bensalah.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, Yara was reported missing after entering an unknown make/model silver/grey SUV and leaving her home early Saturday morning (May 30) around 12:30 a.m.

Police say she left with an unknown man, Black, thin build with light skin, aged about 17–20 years old, and he was carrying flowers which he gave to her.

Yara has made suicidal statements in the past. However, no statements were made prior to leaving, and she is mostly cooperative with law enforcement.

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She was last seen wearing a black/white horizontal striped sweater, black skintight shorts, and tan UGGs.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you encounter Yara, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, reference case 26-013973.