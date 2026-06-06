Police seek critically missing 53-year-old Milwaukee woman

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing woman, 53-year-old Melanie Sokoloff. She was last seen Friday afternoon near 54th and Villard. If you have any info on where she may be, please call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, Melanie Sokoloff.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Melanie Sokoloff is a 53-year-old woman, white, with a height of 5' 4" and a weight of 110 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Sokoloff was last seen near 54th and Villard on Friday, June 5 at about 3:25 p.m. She was last seen wearing a multicolored jacket and blue jeans.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sokoloff, please call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.