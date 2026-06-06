Police seek critically missing 53-year-old Milwaukee woman
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, Melanie Sokoloff.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Melanie Sokoloff is a 53-year-old woman, white, with a height of 5' 4" and a weight of 110 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes.
Sokoloff was last seen near 54th and Villard on Friday, June 5 at about 3:25 p.m. She was last seen wearing a multicolored jacket and blue jeans.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sokoloff, please call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.