Critically missing Milwaukee teen found safe: police
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police say Isaiah has been found and is safe. The original reporting is below.
Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing 15-year-old, Isaiah Stewart-Ashford.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Isaiah is a 15-year-old boy, Black, with a height of 5' 9" and a weight of 130 lbs. He has short, black hair.
Isaiah was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, blue jeans, with white and blue Jordan shoes.
He was last seen in the area of Palmer and Burliegh on Saturday, May 30 at about 10 p.m.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Isaiah's whereabouts is asked to call MPD District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and picture.