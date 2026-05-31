Critically missing Milwaukee teen found safe: police

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 15-year-old boy, Isaiah Stewart-Ashford. He was last seen Saturday night near Palmer and Burleigh. Anyone with any info is asked to call MPD District 5 at 414-935-7252.



UPDATE: Milwaukee police say Isaiah has been found and is safe. The original reporting is below.

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing 15-year-old, Isaiah Stewart-Ashford.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Isaiah is a 15-year-old boy, Black, with a height of 5' 9" and a weight of 130 lbs. He has short, black hair.

Isaiah was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, blue jeans, with white and blue Jordan shoes.

He was last seen in the area of Palmer and Burliegh on Saturday, May 30 at about 10 p.m.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Isaiah's whereabouts is asked to call MPD District 5 at 414-935-7252.