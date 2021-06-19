Expand / Collapse search

Police officer injured in crash near 27th and Wells

Published 
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a crash involving a squad car near 27th and Wells around 4 a.m. Saturday, June 19.

Police say the striking vehicle rear-ended the squad car injuring an officer. 

The victim, a 31-year-old police officer with over five years of service, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The suspect, a 19-year-old male, is in custody regarding this incident. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

