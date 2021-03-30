Expand / Collapse search

Police: Milwaukee man in custody, suspected in Bay View attack

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Bay View
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say they arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a strong-arm robbery that happened in the Bay View neighborhood on Saturday, March 27.

The attack happened a block east of Humboldt Park on E. Idaho Street -- shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday. 

Officials say the victim, a 47-year-old woman, was battered by the suspect. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

