Police: Man shot, wounded near 29th and Courtland in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Tuesday, Jan. 19 near 29th and Courtland. It happened around 9 p.m.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, sustained several gunshot wounds and was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing. Milwaukee police continue to seek suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.