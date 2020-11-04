MPD: 44-year-old shot, seriously injured on Milwaukee's north side

article

A 44-year-old man was shot and seriously injured, police said, on Milwaukee's north side Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Milwaukee police said the victim was driving when a suspect vehicle approached, fired shots at his vehicle and subsequently struck him near Fond du Lac Avenue and Hoyt Place around 5 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

