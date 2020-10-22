Police: Man shot, injured on Milwaukee's north side

A 26-year-old man was shot and wounded near Sherman and Capitol on Milwaukee's north side Thursday afternoon, Oct. 22.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m., and the victim walked to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPs or the P3 Tips app.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.