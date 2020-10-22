Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man shot, injured on Milwaukee's north side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old man was shot and wounded near Sherman and Capitol on Milwaukee's north side Thursday afternoon, Oct. 22.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m., and the victim walked to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPs or the P3 Tips app.

