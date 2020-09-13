Police investigate shooting near 5th and Bruce in Walker's Point

article

Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a shooting around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13 near 5th Street and W. Bruce in Walker's Point.

The victim, a 32-year-old man was standing outside when a suspect in a vehicle fired several shots, striking him. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.