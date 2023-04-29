Police chase stolen skid-steer, Wisconsin man sentenced for 4th OWI

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to two years in prison after leading police on a slow-speed chase in a stolen skid-steer loader last February.

Tyler Peschke, 38, pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated (fourth offense) and fleeing/eluding police. Other charges were dismissed.

Peschke is already serving time for an unrelated case.

The Appleton and Grand Chute Police departments followed the stolen skid-steer as it traveled down various city streets, eventually turning onto railroad tracks, the morning of Feb. 24, 2022.

Peschke later got off the railroad tracks and into a field behind a series of homes. There, officers were able to approach, remove him from the skid-steer and arrest him.

It was Peschke's fourth OWI conviction.