Police seek help in search for missing 17-year-old Kewaskum girl

Kewaskum police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 17-year-old girl. Elle Schickert was last seen by her grandparents leaving a home by vehicle in Kewaskum at 9:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

That vehicle was later recovered in West Bend. Elle withdrew a significant amount of cash from her bank account but has no credit or debit cards.

Officials say her phone has been turned off for the most part, but she has occasionally turned it on for very quick texts or to post on social media, but all attempts to ping her current locations have been unsuccessful.

Elle is 5 feet tall, weighs 110-pounds, has long brown hair with blonde highlights, and blue eyes. She does have scars on her right thumb, and a raspberry birthmark on her upper left leg.

She was last seen wearing a black floral print shirt, a dark sweatshirt, black jeans with holes in the knees, and black "Vans" brand tennis shoes.

Anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Kewaskum police at 262-626-2323.