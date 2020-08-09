Police: 48-year-old man killed in shooting near 60th and Silver Spring Drive

A Milwaukee man, 48, was killed in a shooting near 60th Street and Silver Spring Drive Sunday evening, Aug. 9.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation, and they're seeking the shooter.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.