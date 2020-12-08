Police: 22-year-old man fatally shot on Milwaukee's south side

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that took place on the city's south side Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 8.

Police said a 22-year-old man was fatally shot near 13th and Manitoba just before 4 p.m.

Fatal shooting at 13th and Manitoba

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.