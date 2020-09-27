Police: 14-year-old shot near 35th and St. Paul

article

Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. near S. 35th Street and W. St. Paul Avenue Saturday, Sept. 26.

According to police, a group of people was outside a building when someone in a vehicle fired several shots at them. Several individuals in the group then returned fire.

Scene of the shooting near 35th and St. Paul

A 14-year-old male was shot and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

