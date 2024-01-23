Pleasant Prairie shooting; police ask to avoid area

article

Pleasant Prairie police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Police said the shooting happened near 77th and 104th, near the Shoppes at Prairie Ridge. The person or people involved are no longer in the area.

Police said there is no danger to the public, but they encourage people to avoid the area.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is assisting with the incident.

There is no word on any victims or injuries.

Police said more information will become available later in the evening or on Wednesday, Jan. 24.