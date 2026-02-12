Pleasant Prairie police chase stretches miles, ends on foot in Illinois

The Brief Pleasant Prairie police pursued a reckless suspect from Wisconsin into northern Illinois after they fled a neighboring community on Feb. 4. The suspect struck multiple squad cars before eventually crashing into a ditch and attempting to flee on foot. With the help of an off-duty officer and five other agencies, the suspect was taken into custody.



Pleasant Prairie police released video on Thursday, Feb. 12, of a police chase that stretched into northern Illinois.

Pleasant Prairie police chase

What we know:

A post on the Pleasant Prairie Police Department Facebook page says on Feb. 4, officers became involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect fled from a neighboring community. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and continued driving recklessly.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The suspect's vehicle struck multiple squad cars during the chase. Due to the danger posed to the public, officers continued the pursuit into northern Illinois.

The vehicle eventually went into a ditch, and the suspect fled on foot.

With the assistance of an off-duty PPPD officer, the suspect was quickly taken into custody.

Officials said in a statement, "Our agency continually evaluates the need to continue a pursuit. In this case, the suspect’s reckless driving posed a significant threat to the public, and ending the pursuit safely was a priority. Our officers placed themselves in harm’s way to protect others."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Pleasant Prairie police were assisted by multiple other agencies including: Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Zion Illinois Police Department, and Lake County IL Sheriff's Office.