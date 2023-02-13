Pleasant Prairie police chase, driver arrested after crash

A high-speed police chase ended with one person in handcuffs Saturday night, Feb. 11, in Pleasant Prairie.

Officers attempted to stop a car swerving in and out of its lane around 12 a.m.

The driver initially stopped but then drove off. The driver shut his lights off as he drove to speeds of around 100 mph on Green Bay Road. He crashed into a truck due to his reckless driving. The driver of the truck was not injured. Police found a loaded handgun and a box of empty beer cans in the runaway driver's car.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver has been charged with the following: