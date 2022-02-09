Expand / Collapse search

Pleasant Prairie police chase, crash; gun found, suspect wanted

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A police chase ended when the suspect's SUV crashed into a Pleasant Prairie home on Wednesday morning. The suspect has not been found.

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, an officer tried to stop the SUV for a license plate violation in the early morning hours, but the suspect fled at spreads as high as 90 mph.

The SUV crashed near 47th Avenue and 120th Street, and the suspect ran off before officers arrived at the crash scene. A perimeter was set up, and a K-9 was brought in to try to find the suspect – but the K-9 lost the scent trail.

It is believed, police said, that the suspect is no longer in the area and there is no danger to residents. Inside the crashed SUV, police found a gun with no serial number and evidence of drug use.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pleasant Prairie police at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-807-8477.

