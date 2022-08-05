Pleasant Prairie PD: Band on vintage fire truck couldn't get driver's attention

A band that had just taken part in a parade aboard a vintage fire truck in northern Illinois needed help to get off the rig in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

A Facebook post by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department indicates shortly after noon on Wednesday, dispatchers received a call from the Lake County Illinois Communications Center about a suspicious vehicle traveling northbound on State Highway 31 from 128th Street. The caller indicated a vintage fire truck was traveling with several people seated on top of the truck.

Pleasant Prairie officers converged on the area and observed the truck with five men sitting on top of the truck. Officers stopped the rig at 85th Street and were told by those men that they were members of the Sinful Saints Band from Chrystal Lake, Illinois. Officers learned that at the end of the parade, the truck driver made a wrong turn and drove north on State Highway 31 towards Wisconsin – instead of returning to the disassembly point for the parade.

The band member passengers could not get the driver's attention to alert him that he was going in the wrong direction – and that they were still on top of the former fire truck. After the stop, the band members were transported to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, where they met with officers and enjoyed some refreshments while waiting for alternate transportation.

The fire truck driver was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for observation of a medical condition.