Pleasant Prairie park theft; AED, 'Bleed Kit' stolen from Prairie Springs Park
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue recently reported the theft of an AED and a "Bleed Kit"—which includes a tourniquet—from the Prairie Springs Park north ballfield.
AED and Bleed Kit stolen
What we know:
According to Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, these critical lifesaving tools were placed in a public place so that they would be accessible to aid the injured before EMS arrival.
"These devices have been in place at this location for numerous years without incident," said Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue. "The park sees numerous visitors over the summer, and it's unfortunate that this safety tool was maliciously removed."
It will now cost more than $2,000 to replace the stolen equipment.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Station #3 at 262-948-8975.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue.