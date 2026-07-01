Pleasant Prairie park theft; AED, 'Bleed Kit' stolen from Prairie Springs Park

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The Brief Lifesaving gear, including an AED and a bleed kit, was recently stolen from Prairie Springs Park's north ballfield. Replacing the stolen gear will cost over $2,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact Station #3 at 262-948-8975.



Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue recently reported the theft of an AED and a "Bleed Kit"—which includes a tourniquet—from the Prairie Springs Park north ballfield.

AED and Bleed Kit stolen

What we know:

According to Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, these critical lifesaving tools were placed in a public place so that they would be accessible to aid the injured before EMS arrival.

"These devices have been in place at this location for numerous years without incident," said Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue. "The park sees numerous visitors over the summer, and it's unfortunate that this safety tool was maliciously removed."

It will now cost more than $2,000 to replace the stolen equipment.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Station #3 at 262-948-8975.