Pleasant Prairie marks Twelfth Night with annual holiday tree bonfire

Pleasant Prairie marked the end of the holiday season Tuesday night, Jan. 6, with its annual Twelfth Night Holiday Tree Bonfire.

The event was held at the Donald Wruck Beach Pavilion, where discarded Christmas trees collected from the community were stacked and burned in a large bonfire.

Twelfth Night is celebrated around the world as the twelfth day after Christmas and traditionally signals the close of holiday festivities. Pleasant Prairie put its own spin on the tradition by turning leftover holiday trees into a show-stopping community bonfire.

The event was hosted by Visit Pleasant Prairie, the Village of Pleasant Prairie and the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society.