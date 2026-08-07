Naked Kenosha woman accused of stealing fire department pickup truck

The Brief A Kenosha woman has been criminally charged for allegedly stealing a Pleasant Prairie Fire Department vehicle. Emily Fair is charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. Surveillance footage recorded at Pleasant Prairie Fire Station #3 documented Fair entering the emergency vehicle.



A Kenosha woman has been criminally charged, accused of stealing a Pleasant Prairie Fire Department vehicle. The accused, 36-year-old Emily Fair, faces a single count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

Truck stolen

The backstory:

At roughly 1:54 a.m. on Aug. 4, a criminal complaint states that an officer spotted a Pleasant Prairie Fire Department pickup truck parked near the Gateway Technical College Lakeview Advanced Technology Center with its headlamps and overhead takedown lights turned on.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Per the complaint, the officer briefly engaged with the driver, Emily Fair. Before driving away, Fair asked the officer, "Are you following me or am I following you?"

Dispatch later confirmed to the officer that the fire department vehicle was believed to be stolen.

Emily Fair

Driver arrested

What we know:

Shortly afterward, the officer spotted the fire unit near Frogger's Landing, close to the DPW Garage. As the vehicle turned around in a gravel driveway, the officer signaled the driver to stop. The operator complied and was identified as Emily Fair, court filings say.

According to the complaint, when the officer opened the driver's side door, Fair was completely unclothed. She claimed her dress was in the truck bed and falsely asserted she was a Station #3 firefighter authorized to drive the vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Surveillance video from Pleasant Prairie Fire Station #3 showed Fair entering the fire unit at approximately 1:00 a.m., activating its emergency red lights, and driving the stolen vehicle off the property at 1:03 a.m.

Court proceedings

What's next:

Fair made her intal appearance in court on Aug. 4. A competency hearing was scheduled for Aug. 26.