Pleasant Prairie fatal motorcycle crash on State Highway 32

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on State Highway 32 on Thursday evening, May 26.

Officials say they were dispatched to the crash scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a single motorcycle crash. They located a motorcycle and a 24-year-old man at the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital – and later pronounced deceased.

The initial investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling south on State Highway 32. Witnesses indicated the motorcycle operator lost control of the motorcycle and went off the roadway. The motorcycle then struck a tree.

This crash remains under investigation by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

The name of the deceased is withheld pending proper notification.